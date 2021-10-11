Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 6,069 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

NYSE BLL opened at $91.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

