BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $84,000 Stock Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,645,000 after acquiring an additional 368,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 141.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

