Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.54. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $138.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

