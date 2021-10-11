Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,407,000 after buying an additional 150,307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $182.59 on Monday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $143.26 and a 1-year high of $188.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.32.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

