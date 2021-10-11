Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of SecureWorks worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 27,814 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 113.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 291,872 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $3,519,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 118.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $23.21 on Monday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.67.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

