Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,095,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after buying an additional 192,689 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period.

HEZU opened at $36.27 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15.

