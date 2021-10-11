International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Shares of IP stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

