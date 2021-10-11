Morgan Stanley Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $441.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $459.00 to $441.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $526.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $410.15 on Friday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $403.70 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $452.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.10. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.