Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Due to the ongoing impact of the global semiconductor shortage on industry production, BorgWarner has trimmed its projection for global weighted light vehicle and commercial vehicle markets, which is set to limit its near-term revenues. In addition to supply-chain disruptions, soaring commodity and freight costs are likely to dent 2021 margins. BorgWarner is anticipating a net negative impact from commodities in the range of $70-$90 million. High research and development costs are also likely to limit the firm’s margins in 2021. Also, while Delphi buyout boosts BorgWarner prospects, it has elevated the firm's debt levels. Further, on a pure standalone basis, the margin performance of Delphi is not likely to return to pre-COVID levels until 2022. Amid the headwinds, BorgWarner warrants a bearish stance at the moment.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.86.

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BorgWarner by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

