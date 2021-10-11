Truist Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $150.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target upped by Truist from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

NYSE CVX opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

