BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 11,517 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,463,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,417,000 after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after acquiring an additional 418,204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA opened at $19.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. The business had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $70,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

