Citigroup Inc. Has $816,000 Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 39.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Schneider National by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Schneider National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Schneider National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

