Citigroup Inc. Has $835,000 Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 374.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after buying an additional 287,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 146,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,815,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,844 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $428,590.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,473,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $224,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,044 shares of company stock worth $2,906,938. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

ALG stock opened at $143.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.