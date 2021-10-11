HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 155.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HSBC were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after acquiring an additional 199,668 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HSBC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 76,892 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 20,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSBC. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 114.74%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

