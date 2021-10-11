Citigroup Inc. Has $807,000 Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD opened at $25.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.47. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

In related news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.