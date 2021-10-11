Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 193.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 165.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after buying an additional 663,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19,995.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 80,583 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $955.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.