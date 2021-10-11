ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ePlus by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $644,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,447 shares of company stock worth $1,888,500. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $106.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.34.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.