Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ames National were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 20,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATLO opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $216.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ames National Co. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 31.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

