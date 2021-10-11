Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RadNet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of RadNet by 185.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of RadNet by 45.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDNT shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.