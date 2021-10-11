Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 77.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

