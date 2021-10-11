Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,130.00 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 606.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after buying an additional 501,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 143.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after buying an additional 389,688 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,005,000 after buying an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after buying an additional 268,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

