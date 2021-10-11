Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.63.

NYSE DM opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Desktop Metal by 515.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

