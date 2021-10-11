Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 208.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 107,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,320,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $5.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $303.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLSD. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

