Truist Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $22.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.93.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

