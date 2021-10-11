Truist Increases Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $54.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price increased by Truist from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MTDR. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 56,127 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

