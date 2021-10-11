Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective raised by Truist from $48.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Continental Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.81.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,667,000 after acquiring an additional 244,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

