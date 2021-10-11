Head-To-Head Contrast: RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) vs. Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaman and RocketLab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman $784.46 million 1.35 -$69.74 million $2.11 18.07 RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A

RocketLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of RocketLab shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kaman and RocketLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman -6.65% 7.13% 4.21% RocketLab N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kaman and RocketLab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00 RocketLab 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kaman presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.73%. RocketLab has a consensus price target of 22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.56%. Given Kaman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kaman is more favorable than RocketLab.

Summary

Kaman beats RocketLab on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

