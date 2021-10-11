$31.65 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to post sales of $31.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.75 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $11.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $115.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $116.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $155.49 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $170.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $464,743.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,081. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $2,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 639.77, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

