MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. FMR LLC grew its position in MasTec by 652.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after buying an additional 160,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 513,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $87.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasTec has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.