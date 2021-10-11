Wells Fargo & Company Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,180.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,877.43.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,817.61 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,884.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,623.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at $71,177,585.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,003 shares of company stock worth $57,382,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 128.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

