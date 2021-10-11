China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) PT Lowered to $9.00

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of China Online Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of COE stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $30.85.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.25). China Online Education Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Online Education Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in China Online Education Group by 2,399.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in China Online Education Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in China Online Education Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,124,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

