Royal Bank of Canada Lowers UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $65.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.81.

UiPath stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.23. UiPath has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 598,091 shares in the company, valued at $33,552,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

