Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) PT Raised to $160.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.50.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $105.00 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.82.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 106.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 73.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

