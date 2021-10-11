Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

DDL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDL opened at $24.12 on Friday. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $766,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $1,535,000. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $5,734,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

