Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IMO. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.17.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$42.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$15.91 and a 1 year high of C$42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.99 billion and a PE ratio of -80.76.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.19 billion. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 4.7499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.47%.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

