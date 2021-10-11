JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $33.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of OCUL opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.14. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $178,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

