Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. WBB Securities upped their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Omeros has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $418.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.95 million. Research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Omeros by 140.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $6,435,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 395.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $1,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.