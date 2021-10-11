Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is -193.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 522.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Argo Group International by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.