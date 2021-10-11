HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMTS. TheStreet lowered Sierra Metals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SMTS stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $385.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. Research analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 25.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sierra Metals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Metals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

