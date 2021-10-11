Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TUWOY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

