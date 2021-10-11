Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $385.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.47. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $287.65 and a 12-month high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

