Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.44.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.09. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $141.33 and a 52-week high of $200.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

