Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $168.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average of $173.86.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

