Critical Contrast: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) versus Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get BTRS alerts:

This table compares BTRS and Grow Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -14.99 Grow Capital $2.37 million 8.25 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Grow Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -23.07% -11.26% Grow Capital -11.63% N/A -71.20%

Risk and Volatility

BTRS has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BTRS and Grow Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.64%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Grow Capital.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc. engages in purchasing, development, and management of real estate for cannabis farming purposes. It owns, leases, sells, and operates multi-tenant properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Bombshell Technologies & Corporate and Resort at Lake Selmac. The Resort at Lake Selmac segment derives its revenue from rental of RV sites and campsites at its owned location on Lake Selmac in Oregon. The Bombshell Technologies & Corporate segment derives its income from proprietary software which delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and a new client application submission system, along with digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.