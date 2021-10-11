Comparing ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) & Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) and Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ALR Technologies and Iteris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A Iteris $117.14 million 1.91 $10.13 million $0.01 535.00

Iteris has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Iteris shares are held by institutional investors. 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Iteris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ALR Technologies and Iteris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Iteris 0 0 2 0 3.00

Iteris has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.57%. Given Iteris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iteris is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ALR Technologies and Iteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALR Technologies N/A N/A -3,351.94% Iteris 0.32% 0.89% 0.57%

Volatility and Risk

ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteris has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iteris beats ALR Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. It operates through the following segments: Roadway Sensors, and Transportation Systems. The Roadway Sensors segment provides advanced detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management that collectively comprise family of Vantage sensors. The Transportation Systems segment provides engineering and specialized consulting services, cloud-enabled managed services, performance measurement and traffic analytics solutions. The company was founded by Joel Slutzky in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

