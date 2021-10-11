Truist Securities Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $148.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.04.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,908,000 after purchasing an additional 609,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

