Zacks Investment Research Lowers Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Computer Task Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

