DA Davidson Boosts Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $254.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $223.00 to $254.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

HELE opened at $226.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.29 and a 200-day moving average of $223.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

