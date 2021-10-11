Morgan Stanley Trims Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price to $174.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.50.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 143.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after acquiring an additional 443,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after purchasing an additional 197,752 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $229,646,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,428,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

