Ipsen’s (IPSEY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

